Dharavi Bank trailer: It is Suniel Shetty’s Thalaivan vs Vivek Oberoi’s JCP Jayant in MX Player show, watch video

The first trailer of MX Player original series Dharavi Bank is here. The video promises an action-packed drama, with an ultimate showdown featuring the cop character of Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty’s mafia kingpin. While Suniel plays Thalaivan, Vivek is JCP Jayant Gavaskar in the show.

Speaking about the show, Suniel shared in a statement, “I believe respect must be earned and Thalaivan is the perfect embodiment of how this is done. He is powerful, ruthless and is also the most giving to those he considers his family, the people of Dharavi. His mantra, ‘Mere family ko touch nahi karne kaa’ really resonates with me as a person as well. Through the making of the show, I realized how OTT allows you to really deep dive into your character and Thalaivan made for the perfect digital debut for me.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi threw light on why he chose to play the character of Jayant, stating, “Dharavi Bank is a complex story that goes beyond just bringing down a crime empire. It shows how far one can go for family, for one’s duty. Playing JCP Jayant Gavaskar needed me to find that right balance because he journeys from being the ideal cop to being manipulative. He patiently bides his time like a tiger on the hunt and believes that the end justifies the means. That stood out for me, since the lines were so blurred and this character was so fascinatingly layered for this unconventional cop.”

Helmed by Samit Kakkad, Dharavi Bank also stars Luke Kenny, Sonali Kulkarni and Freddy Daruwala among others.

Dharavi Bank will stream from November 19 on MX Player.