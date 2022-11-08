scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Dharavi Bank trailer: It is Suniel Shetty’s Thalaivan vs Vivek Oberoi’s JCP Jayant in MX Player show, watch video

Helmed by Samit Kakkad, Dharavi Bank also stars Luke Kenny, Sonali Kulkarni and Freddy Daruwala among others. It will stream from November 19 on MX Player.

dharavi bankDharavi Bank will release on November 19.

The first trailer of MX Player original series Dharavi Bank is here. The video promises an action-packed drama, with an ultimate showdown featuring the cop character of Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty’s mafia kingpin. While Suniel plays Thalaivan, Vivek is JCP Jayant Gavaskar in the show.

Speaking about the show, Suniel shared in a statement, “I believe respect must be earned and Thalaivan is the perfect embodiment of how this is done. He is powerful, ruthless and is also the most giving to those he considers his family, the people of Dharavi. His mantra, ‘Mere family ko touch nahi karne kaa’ really resonates with me as a person as well. Through the making of the show, I realized how OTT allows you to really deep dive into your character and Thalaivan made for the perfect digital debut for me.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi threw light on why he chose to play the character of Jayant, stating, “Dharavi Bank is a complex story that goes beyond just bringing down a crime empire. It shows how far one can go for family, for one’s duty. Playing JCP Jayant Gavaskar needed me to find that right balance because he journeys from being the ideal cop to being manipulative. He patiently bides his time like a tiger on the hunt and believes that the end justifies the means. That stood out for me, since the lines were so blurred and this character was so fascinatingly layered for this unconventional cop.”

Also Read |Vivek Oberoi says he ‘just wanted to have flings’ after being ‘let down’ in love

Helmed by Samit Kakkad, Dharavi Bank also stars Luke Kenny, Sonali Kulkarni and Freddy Daruwala among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...

Dharavi Bank will stream from November 19 on MX Player.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 07:11:53 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC upholds dismissal of ex-BSF constable for making false statements about case booked against him as a minor

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta visit gurudwara with their children
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement