scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Dharavi Bank teaser: Suniel Shetty looks convincing as crime kingpin, Vivek Oberoi dons police uniform for MX Player series

MX Player's upcoming web series Dharavi Bank marks the digital debut of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. It also stars Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role.

dharavi bank teaserDharavi Bank will stream on MX Player.

The streaming platform MX Player has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming web series, Dharavi Bank. Starring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead roles, the series is set in one of Asia’s largest slums, Dharavi.

The teaser begins with a narration that hints at the series exploring the lanes of Dharavi beyond its underworld connection. As per the video, Dharavi is an “industry in itself”. Next, we are introduced to Shetty’s character Thalaivan who is the kingpin of the crime syndicate in Dharavi. We also get to meet Oberoi’s JCP Jayant Gavaskar, who is ready to kill at the drop of a hat. He seems to be one who shoots first and then decides a person’s crime.

Alongside Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty, Dharavi Bank also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao and Samit Kakkad.

The series marks Shetty’s debut on the digital platform. Sharing the teaser of Dharavi Bank, the actor wrote on social media, “The quest for newer things must go on. So here I am, making my debut in the OTT world. Thank you audience, for all the love you’ve always blessed me with. #gratitude #DharaviBank #FirstLook.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Esha Deol wished Suniel Shetty good luck for his first web series. She wrote in the comments section, “Too good Anna @suniel.shetty can’t wait to see this. Best wishes 👍🏼👍🏼.” Rahul Dev wrote, “This is simply faaaantaaastikkk! ❤️🙌.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Dharavi Bank.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:56:07 pm
Next Story

India men’s squash team wins maiden gold at Asian Championships

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement