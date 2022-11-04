Dharavi Bank teaser: Suniel Shetty looks convincing as crime kingpin, Vivek Oberoi dons police uniform for MX Player series

The streaming platform MX Player has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming web series, Dharavi Bank. Starring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead roles, the series is set in one of Asia’s largest slums, Dharavi.

The teaser begins with a narration that hints at the series exploring the lanes of Dharavi beyond its underworld connection. As per the video, Dharavi is an “industry in itself”. Next, we are introduced to Shetty’s character Thalaivan who is the kingpin of the crime syndicate in Dharavi. We also get to meet Oberoi’s JCP Jayant Gavaskar, who is ready to kill at the drop of a hat. He seems to be one who shoots first and then decides a person’s crime.

Alongside Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty, Dharavi Bank also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao and Samit Kakkad.

The series marks Shetty’s debut on the digital platform. Sharing the teaser of Dharavi Bank, the actor wrote on social media, “The quest for newer things must go on. So here I am, making my debut in the OTT world. Thank you audience, for all the love you’ve always blessed me with. #gratitude #DharaviBank #FirstLook.”

Esha Deol wished Suniel Shetty good luck for his first web series. She wrote in the comments section, “Too good Anna @suniel.shetty can’t wait to see this. Best wishes 👍🏼👍🏼.” Rahul Dev wrote, “This is simply faaaantaaastikkk! ❤️🙌.”

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Dharavi Bank.