Dhaakad, Panchayat 2, RRR: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

Another week, another interesting set of movies and shows await the audience. Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, has hit the screens and garnered positive reviews. If you would rather stay home, Panchayat’s second season is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video with Neena Gupta stealing the show. In case you missed out on RRR in the theatres, it is also streaming on Netflix and Zee5.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: In cinemas

Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in theaters on May 20.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The sequel is led by actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a 2-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Don’t go expecting any light touches, or any hummable music like Part I in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film. There are repeated jokes at the expense of an overweight child and a hard-of-hearing pandit.”

Dhaakad: In cinemas

Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. (Photo: Soham Rockstar Entertainment/YouTube) Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. (Photo: Soham Rockstar Entertainment/YouTube)

Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer is an action thriller which boasts of some high octane action sequences. The film revolves around Kangana’s Agent Agni, who is out to capture Arjun Rampal’s Rudraveer. Divya Dutta’s character is blindly in love with Rampal’s Rudraveer. Shalini Langer gave the Razneesh Ghai directorial a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she called Dhaakad a ‘slick action film’ and added, “Dhaakad is an achievement, in getting those two things right, in chucking the melodrama for spare blood-letting, in heading for the relatively new location of Bhopal and its surroundings, in getting the mood right by dipping into the coal mines there, and even giving us a glimpse of the life in that city with its mixed communities, which seamlessly live together. It should not be this rare, but it is.”

Panchayat 2: Amazon Prime Video

Jitender Kumar’s Panchayat 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR) Jitender Kumar’s Panchayat 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR)

If you liked the first season of Panchayat, you should definitely have the second season on your watch list. Set in a village in Uttar Pradesh, the Amazon Prime Video show revolves around the lead character of Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) who has now started to like his life in the village after disliking it in the first season. Indianexpress.com’s Arushi Jain called the show a ‘heartwarming experience’ in her review. She wrote, “Through an exquisite grip on the story, writer Chandan Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra’s subtle handling of the lives of inhabitants of Phulera very much propels the lived-in feel of the show. Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek is brilliant. The real scene-stealer is Manju Devi, played by a perfectly cast Neena Gupta.”

Escaype Live: Disney Plus Hotstar

Siddharth in Escaype Live (Photo: Hotstar) Siddharth in Escaype Live (Photo: Hotstar)

Starring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, among others, the Disney Plus Hotstar series explores the different journeys of six people, as they struggle to win fame and fortune via a social media app called Escaype Live. However, the lines between virtual and reality begin to blur as contestants take some drastic steps to win. Indianexpress.com Rohan Naahar gave the series one star. In his review, he wrote, “Hotstar’s latest original series wants to be edgy and topical, but is too dumbed-down for the kind of social commentary that it wants to make.”

RRR: Netflix, ZEE5

Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the set of RRR. (Photo: PR Handout) Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the set of RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

Did you miss watching SS Rajamouli’s visual extravaganza on the big screen? Now is the time to catch up on the magnum opus, that too in the comfort of your home. The film has actors NTR and Ram Charan as rebels waging a war against the British rule in India. The film will be available on ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali. Netflix is streaming the Hindi version of the film.

Jersey: Netflix

Jersey released in theaters on April 22.

After having a disappointing run in the theaters, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s film, Jersey, is now streaming on Netflix. The Hindi remake of the Nani-starrer was released in cinemas on April 22. The movie revolves around a former cricketer in his late 30s, who decides to return to the field and possibly relive his glory days after his son’s insistence for a jersey. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Jersey 2.5 stars and stated that despite the film having its heart in the right place, the whole tone of the feature is lacklustre.

