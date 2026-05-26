Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Desi Bling’s Tabinda Sanpal normalising infidelity

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s latest reality show Desi Bling is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Besides the criticism online over the show’s cringe-worthy moments and Karan-Tejasswi’s over-the-top outfits and dramatic reactions, much of the backlash has been directed at Satish and Tabinda Sanpal. In particular, one of Tabinda’s remarks suggesting that she was okay with infidelity appears to have sparked widespread debate on social media.
Desi Bling’s Satish and Tabinda Sanpal receive backlash
In one of the episodes, Tabinda Sanpal said, “Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay. But if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem. If this is Satish’s party, it can’t be without girls.”
Soon, social media users began reacting to Tabinda’s statement. An Instagram user wrote, “Wait, so now wives are normalising husbands having girlfriends?” Another user commented, “What kind of shows is Netflix making in 2026? So weird …Stop normalising this behaviour.” A third user wrote, “The way Binda behaves on the show honestly screams deep-rooted insecurity more than concern.Your entire personality cannot revolve around being someone’s wife and then acting threatened by every confident woman around your husband or around other happy couples.”
Another comment read, “So we are normalising this nonsense?” while someone else wrote, “It’s disgusting to even think that women have normalised this.” One netizen said, “Feels deeply sad to see society normalising and Netflix making such absolute BS,” while another commented, “Glorifying infidelity (eyeroll emoji).”
Devoleena Bhattacharjee also reacts to Tabinda Sanpal’s comments
Not just netizens, even people from the film and TV industry have discouraged this behavior. Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer shared a post on Instagram that read, “Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she is okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn’t repeated. Stop normalizing this bullshit. Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being modern or cool. Being loyal and honest is still attractive, stop letting social media convince you otherwise.” In the caption Lakshmi wrote, “Cheat, just don’t repeat. Imagine how low the standards have fallen for this to sound acceptable on OTT.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More