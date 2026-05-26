Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Desi Bling’s Tabinda Sanpal normalising infidelity

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s latest reality show Desi Bling is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Besides the criticism online over the show’s cringe-worthy moments and Karan-Tejasswi’s over-the-top outfits and dramatic reactions, much of the backlash has been directed at Satish and Tabinda Sanpal. In particular, one of Tabinda’s remarks suggesting that she was okay with infidelity appears to have sparked widespread debate on social media.

Desi Bling’s Satish and Tabinda Sanpal receive backlash

In one of the episodes, Tabinda Sanpal said, “Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay. But if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem. If this is Satish’s party, it can’t be without girls.”