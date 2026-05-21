Tabinda Sanpal claims she owns 40 kg gold worth over Rs 200 cr: ‘Satish gifts me 3 kg every year’

Netflix’s newest reality series Desi Bling may not have entirely won over audiences yet, but some of its cast members and their luxurious Dubai lifestyles are already becoming major talking points online. Among the ultra-rich Indian expat circle featured on the show are billionaire businessman Satish Sanpal and his wife Tabinda Sanpal, whose wealth display left viewers stunned in the very first episode.

Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, owns multiple businesses across sectors including real estate development, forex, hospitality, clubs, and DIFC funds.

Speaking on the show, Satish recalled his early days in Dubai and said, “When I came to Dubai, I had one million dirhams. We first started with a gold business here. Later, I became successful. Now, I am a billionaire in Dubai. My wife is Binda. We have been married for nine years now. We have a daughter, Bella. We are very happy with her.”

His wife Tabinda then revealed the extent of their lavish lifestyle. “Even before Bella was born, her dad had gold cutlery made for her. She has a glass made of gold, a plate made of gold, a spoon made of gold. She is the richest baby in Dubai,” she said.

The couple also shared details of their daughter Bella’s extravagant first birthday celebration while speaking to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who are shown trying to enter Dubai’s elite social circle on the series.

“We celebrated Bella’s first birthday with a princess carriage entry. She wore a gold dress and a 24-carat gold jacket. The cake descended from the ceiling before we cut it,” the couple revealed.

Tabinda further added, “Bella is also getting a car soon. Satish has ordered a customised pink Rolls-Royce for her as a birthday gift.”

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Speaking about his fondness for gold, Satish shared, “I have promised Binda that I will weigh her in gold on our 10th anniversary. Binda never married me for money, and I am very happy with her. She has all the good qualities.”

Tabinda then surprised Tejasswi by revealing, “I already own 40 kilos of gold. Satish loves buying gold. Every Dhanteras, he gifts me around three kilos of gold.”

Satish proudly added, “Binda is a gold queen.”

Reacting to the couple’s candid conversations about wealth, Karan Kundrra admitted, “I will be very honest, that felt weird because we don’t come from a culture where people openly talk about money like this. If we started speaking like that, the income tax department would probably raid our homes.”

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However, Karan also acknowledged the Sanpal family’s influence in Dubai’s elite circuit. “The entry point for us into this world is the Sanpal family. They have power, influence and money,” he said.

Opening up about his journey, Satish said, “I am from Jabalpur. I didn’t have ancestral wealth. Now I am a billionaire in Dubai. We have made our mark and built strong connections. We are friends with celebrities. We are no less either. We don’t go to Bollywood — we bring Bollywood to us. If you have money, it speaks.”

The businessman also spoke about his obsession with perfection and luxury. “I love dressing up. One should always wear good clothes. No matter where I go, perfection is a must,” he shared.

Tabinda added that Satish’s outfits are entirely customised and not repeated. “Everything is custom-made for him and they are not allowed to repeat designs. We have signed a bond,” she said.

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In another moment that caught viewers’ attention, Tabinda revealed, “Every morning I wake my husband up by touching his feet because he believes that when a wife touches her husband’s feet, it attracts wealth.”

The price of 24K gold in Dubai currently ranges between AED 547 and AED 565 per gram. Based on that, 40 kilograms of gold would be worth approximately AED 22.6 million — which translates to well over Rs 200 crore in Indian currency.

Disclaimer: This article features reality television commentary, celebrity interviews, and personal depictions of an affluent lifestyle, presenting no meaningful financial risk or misinterpretation potential.