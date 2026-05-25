School dropout Satish Sanpal says he went from sabzi shop to Burj Khalifa, billions

Satish Sanpal and his wife Tabinda Sanpal, who recently grabbed attention for their lavish lifestyle through the Netflix series Desi Bling, are once again making headlines. From living at the iconic Burj Khalifa to now constructing a sprawling mansion on a 50,000 sq ft plot in Dubai Hills, the couple’s extravagant life has become the talk of the internet. They reportedly own six Rolls-Royces — including one customised for their one-year-old daughter Bella. In an interview with Curly Tales, the couple — who are also making headlines for allegedly owning over 40 kilos of gold worth more than Rs 200 crore — opened up about their lives before and after wealth.

Desi Bling is a Netflix show that focuses on the extravagant lifestyles of Dubai’s nouveau rich Indian expats, and is getting criticism for showcasing excess. You can read its review here.

‘Started a grocery shop at 17’

Recalling his journey, Satish said, “I am from Jabalpur. It has been 15 years since I shifted to Dubai. I came from a middle-class family. At 17, I started a grocery shop. My mother funded it for me. I studied only till eighth grade. I wasn’t interested in education, but I had bigger dreams. I wanted to make money. The reality of life is that money is everything.”

Tabinda then spoke about how people’s behaviour changed after they became billionaires.

“I didn’t believe money was everything initially, but personal experiences changed that. I come from a Muslim family, so they weren’t happy about me marrying Satish at first. But as Satish became successful, I saw everyone’s behaviour change. People started calling us. Now people have forgotten our Hindu-Muslim situation. In fact, my mother now lives with us,” she shared.

‘COVID19 changed everything’

Satish added that his life took a major turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I struggled a lot. Life is not easy. I came to Dubai for a friend’s wedding and he helped me understand the opportunities here. During the pandemic, I invested everything I had into real estate when the market was unpredictable. After I invested, the prices went up nearly 20 times,” he said.

Talking about his business growth, Satish revealed, “I had already done some construction work in Jabalpur, so I thought of moving into development. ANAX Holding has a subsidiary called ANAX Development, and we decided to focus on real estate development in Dubai because of the potential here.”

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‘Burj Khalifa has everything but windows’

The couple currently lives in the Burj Khalifa, where even a one-bedroom apartment can cost over Rs 4 crore, while luxury penthouses are priced upwards of Rs 90 crore. However, they now plan to shift into a massive new home in Dubai Hills. “It’s nice living here, but the only problem is the windows don’t open. That’s the only thing we miss — fresh air,” Tabinda said.

Satish added, “But we are used to it now. Everything you need is inside this building.” Tabinda shared: “Dubai Mall is right here and we go there at least three times a day. Our new house will have 60 doors and double the windows. The land area itself is 50,000 sq ft.”

She revealed that the Dubai Hills land was one of the properties Satish purchased during the pandemic. “That property alone has multiplied nearly 100 times,” she claimed.

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‘Six Rolls Royce, want 40 more’

The couple also spoke about their luxury car collection. Satish shared, “Binda wanted our baby Bella to become famous. Rolls-Royce had launched a new model and invited us because I love the brand. I already own six of them. The manager asked me how many I wanted to book, and I said three — one for me and one for Bella. We customised Bella’s in pink with her name engraved on the seats. It went viral.”

While Bella’s customised Rolls-Royce is pink, Satish owns a blue one with his name engraved inside.

“A lot of people tell us that we show off too much,” Tabinda admitted. Satish responded, “People say money can’t buy happiness, but usually those people don’t even have money. Earn money first, then you’ll understand the happiness it brings.”

The couple also revealed some of their most expensive purchases. Satish recalled buying a Jacob & Co watch worth $1 million, while Tabinda said she bought a Hermès bag worth $200,000 in a single purchase.

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Speaking about his love for cars, Satish said, “I love Rolls-Royce and Bugatti. Since we are building a new house with parking for 40 cars, I have been thinking we’ll have to buy a few more.”

‘Don’t have to check price tags anymore’

Tabinda added that she has recently become a luxury bag collector and now owns over 30 designer bags. “I’m now at a stage in life where I don’t have to check price tags. If I like something, I buy it,” Satish said. He also listed the gifts he has given Tabinda over the years, including Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and a large amount of gold.

“I love spending money. It’s my way of thanking God for giving me so much,” he said, before clarifying that he still believes strongly in investing. “If you have Rs 100, you should invest Rs 95 and spend only Rs 5.”

Tabinda added, “He has gifted me Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, the world’s most expensive bags, shoes, and I practically have an entire store of gold.”

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‘Discipline is the key’

Despite their extravagant lifestyle, Tabinda said Satish remains disciplined and grounded. “No matter how much staff we have, I still iron Satish’s clothes myself. If I don’t, he messages me saying, ‘You don’t love me anymore.’” She further revealed that everyone at home is instructed to be present before Satish returns.

Tabinda, who previously worked in the financial sector in the UK, now runs a company of her own. Together, the couple also operate the Sanpal Foundation, which focuses on providing children with education, food and clean drinking water.

On Desi Bling, Tabinda Sanpal revealed that she and her husband Satish Sanpal follow a daily ritual where she massages his feet every morning. “It attracts wealth,” she said.

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Discalimer: This article highlights the luxury lifestyle and personal investments of public figures for entertainment purposes. The financial figures and real estate details mentioned reflect individual personal experiences and are shared solely for informational and entertainment value, rather than as formal financial or investment guidance.