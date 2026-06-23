‘Your husband is your god’: Desi Bling’s Tabinda Sanpal on why she massages Satish’s feet

Netflix reality show Desi Bling turned Dubai-based couple Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal into one of OTT’s most talked-about personalities. While their lavish lifestyle, luxury cars, gold collection and candid conversations grabbed attention, several comments made by the couple also sparked intense debate online.

Now, speaking to Humans of Bombay, the couple has addressed the backlash, saying many viewers misunderstood what they were trying to say on the show.

According to Satish, appearing on Desi Bling has ultimately been good for business and visibility.

“Business-wise, it is good. Because if someone is searching for you, obviously your business is also seen. So overall, whoever is watching Desi Bling, somewhere we have got business-wise benefit. And it was a very good experience.”

However, he believes some of the show’s most-discussed moments were taken out of context.

‘People took the wrong meaning’

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the couple stemmed from Tabinda’s comments on the show about Satish attending parties with women, often without her.

Addressing the reaction, Satish said, “There were many things in Desi Bling which Binda said or I said. People took out the wrong meaning of it.”

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Referring to the controversy, he explained, “Binda said openly on camera, ‘Yes, Satish goes to parties.’ Binda said it is okay if he goes to parties with different girls, but not if he is seen with the same girl every week. Binda did not mean that in the way people interpreted it.”

According to Satish, his wife was merely referring to normal social interactions.

“Today, if you go to any club or restaurant, there are girls there. It’s not that there are no girls. If someone is saying hi or hello, or I am talking to a girl, or there is a group of people, what is wrong in that? Everyone should know their limitations. People understood it as if I wanted to portray that it is a good thing to party and go around with different girls. My message was not like that at all.”

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Tabinda clarifies her ‘different girls’ comment

Tabinda said she was surprised by how people interpreted her remarks. “I am not a party person. This is my choice. No one forces me to go. Satish doesn’t force me. I don’t like it, but Satish likes to party.”

Explaining what she meant, she said, “If any person works from morning to night and then goes to a party on Saturday, what is the problem? If there is a group of people with him and there are girls too, what is wrong in that? Friendship can also be with girls.”

She then elaborated on the statement that generated the most discussion online.

“What I meant to say was, if someone is drinking with you, if everyone is sitting together and sharing a bottle, what’s wrong in that? But if you are partying with the same person, that means you are having an affair with them. No wife will tolerate that, whether you give her 40 kg of gold or 100 kg of gold. That’s what I meant.”

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The reference to gold comes from another widely discussed moment on Desi Bling, where Tabinda claimed she owns 40 kg of gold gifted by her husband over the years. The remark quickly went viral on social media.

Tabinda says she trusts Satish completely

Tabinda also responded to questions from social media users who asked how she remained comfortable with her husband attending parties without her.

“I am secure because Satish’s best habit, which I think is the best thing about him, is that he doesn’t hide anything from me. In fact, he doesn’t hide anything from anyone. He is a transparent person. To his staff, to his wife, to his parents. He has nothing to hide. I trust my husband. I know that when he is going out, he won’t hide anything from me because he is not doing anything wrong. I have 100 percent security.”

Responding to ‘gold digger’ remarks

The couple also addressed criticism directed at Tabinda, with many social media users accusing her of staying in the relationship because of the luxurious lifestyle.

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“People say Binda is getting gold, that’s why she is accepting all this. Binda is getting this lavish life. Binda is a gold digger. But it’s okay. My family knows how I am. That’s what matters to me the most.”

The viral foot massage scene

Another moment that went viral showed Tabinda massaging Satish’s feet, prompting memes and criticism online.

Clarifying the context, she said, “I didn’t have any purpose to tell people that I massage his feet and Satish will give me gold. It’s not like that. Satish runs a lot. His feet get hurt a lot. He is a very good runner. Every day he runs for one hour. I think blood circulation will become better, so I massage his feet.”

Tabinda added that caring for loved ones has always been part of her upbringing.

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“Before marriage, I used to massage my mother’s feet. We say there is heaven at a mother’s feet. And your husband is your God. I think it is a good thing to do. It’s a good ritual. People shouldn’t see bad in everything. We talked about the party and people found something wrong in that. We are doing something good here and they found something bad in that too.”

Released on Netflix earlier this year, Desi Bling follows the lives of wealthy Indian expats in Dubai, including entrepreneurs, socialites and high-profile families. The series quickly generated conversation online for its extravagant display of wealth, luxury homes, designer fashion, jewellery collections and larger-than-life personalities.