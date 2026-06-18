Dyuti Parruck and Iryna still together after Desi Bling divorce drama? Here’s what he said

Desi Bling viewers were left stunned when entrepreneur Dyuti Parruck handed divorce papers to wife Iryna Kinakh on camera during the reality show. The moment sparked intense criticism on social media, with many viewers questioning his actions and accusing him of expecting childcare responsibilities to fall primarily on his wife.

Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dyuti has addressed the backlash, insisting the events were not scripted and revealing that he was going through an extremely difficult phase in his marriage at the time. He also stressed that the show was filmed around one-and-a-half years ago and that he and Iryna have since resolved their differences and are together today.

‘It was not scripted’

Responding to claims that the divorce storyline was staged, Dyuti said, “It was not scripted. It was a situation we were dealing with. The show was shot almost a year and a half ago. There had been cracks in our marriage for a very long time, which led to a situation like this.”

He revealed that the issues in their marriage had intensified around the time they signed the show.

“When the divorce incident happened, it was just before we signed the show. After that, things kept escalating whenever I was travelling for shoots or work. When I first spoke to my mother about Elena, it was actually the first time in seven years that I had discussed my wife with my mother. I never discuss my wife with my mother, nor do I discuss my mother with my wife.”

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‘People will never understand the weight I was carrying’

Addressing criticism over serving divorce papers on camera, Dyuti said viewers could not fully understand the emotional burden he was carrying at the time.

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“The fact that I handed over divorce papers on the show — people will never understand the weight I was carrying at that moment. Of course, it is not easy for anyone to do something at that level. People don’t even do this privately inside their homes or living rooms. But when I did it on camera, I was dealing with a lot of weight. I was dealing with an extreme level of stress to the point that I was choked.”

He continued, “When that moment came, I felt I had no other choice because she was not understanding my point. My only request to her was to give some time to my children. Things have changed a lot now.”

According to Dyuti, his primary concern at the time was ensuring that the children spent more time with their mother.

“My only fight at that moment was, ‘Please understand, I want you to spend some time with the kids because they need their mother.’ I try to give them two or three hours whenever I return from work. I wanted her to give a little more time to the children.”

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‘Her issue was that I wasn’t giving her enough time’

Dyuti said both of them were dealing with different frustrations in the marriage.

“Every household has problems and mine was no different. My issue was that she was not giving enough time to the children. Her issue was that I was not giving her enough time and attention. I kept saying, ‘Let’s work on it,’ but at some point she said, ‘Let’s get divorced.’ Then everything happened together. It became way too emotional and that’s why I gave her the divorce papers.”

He further claimed that the idea of divorce had initially come from her side.

“She suggested divorce. She wanted it. She stayed out of the house two or three times before the show was signed. Anyway, all of that is over now.”

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What will he tell his children if they watch Desi Bling?

Asked how he would explain the show’s events if his children watch it in the future, Dyuti said he and Iryna have already discussed it.

“Me and Elena spoke about it. From my side, we will probably try to say that it was scripted. But if they are old enough to understand everything, we will tell them there was a difficult situation, we dealt with it, and we are still together. I think they will learn a good lesson from it.”

‘I wouldn’t go to the level of giving divorce papers again’

Asked whether there was anything he would change about his time on Desi Bling, Dyuti said he would handle that particular situation differently.

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“Do I regret it? No. If I had the option to change something, would I do it? Yes. This was the first reality show I did and I didn’t expect it to turn out the way it did. Of course, I would not go to the level of giving divorce papers. I wouldn’t.”

About Desi Bling

Dyuti Parruck is one of the cast members of Desi Bling, a reality series that follows actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they step into the glamorous world of Dubai’s ultra-wealthy Indian expat community. The show also features billionaire couple Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan and Adel Sajan, Pamela Serena, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, Janvee Gaur, Sana Sajan, Iryna Kinakh and Dyuti Parruck.

Among the show’s most talked-about storylines was Dyuti’s troubled marriage with Iryna Kinakh. Their relationship struggles became a major focus of the series, culminating in a controversial moment in which Dyuti handed Iryna divorce papers on camera.