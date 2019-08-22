Demi Lovato joins the cast of Will Ferrell’s Netflix film Eurovision

Singer Demi Lovato has boarded the cast of Will Ferrell’s Netflix feature Eurovision.

Advertising

The project is based around the long-running global singing competition of the same name. Besides starring in the project, Ferrell has also penned the script along with Andrew Steele.

Lovato joins Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Peirce Brosnan and Dan Stevens in the project, the streaming giant said in a statement.

🎂 Happy Birthday #DemiLovato !!! 🎂 Famous baker and star of Netflix’s Eurovision, Will Ferrell, made you a cake. pic.twitter.com/l7qPdCO5pX — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 21, 2019

The contest, first held in 1956, pits each participating nation from the European Broadcasting Union against one another, challenging them to write and perform an original song for a live TV and radio performance.

Ferrell and McAdams are set to play an Icelandic songwriting duo, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir. Brosnan will essay the role of Erick Erickssong, Lars’ father and “the most handsome man in Iceland”.

Advertising

Lovato will portray Katiana, one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland.

David Dobkin of Wedding Crashers and The Judge fame is directing the film, which recently started production in the UK.

Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will be producing the project for Gary Sanchez Productions, with Adam McKay as executive producer.