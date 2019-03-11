Toggle Menu
Delhi Crime trailer: Netflix series fictionalises the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case

Netflix released the trailer of the first season of its new web show Delhi Crime, which is a fictionalised depiction of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. Starring Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, it begins streaming on March 22.

Delhi Crime trailer: Shefali Shah plays the titular role of a police officer who leads the investigation of a gang rape case.

The first season of Netflix series Delhi Crimes is set to revive the memories of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case that shook the nation. The trailer of the web show, which released today, shows a fictionalised depiction of the inquiry into the crime, seen through the lens of the investigating team led by police officer Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah).

Its trailer begins with Shefali’s Vartika coming face-to-face with the crime that she calls “heinous” and “insanity” after she finds a girl on the roadside who has presumably been gang-raped. Thus begins a search for the culprits.

As Varthika opens layers of the crime through her investigation, she realises things aren’t as simple as they seem. The story also shows her strength as she tries hard to not allow her emotional and vulnerable self affect her duty.

Delhi Crime is written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta. Also starring Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, the first season of the series captures the complexities of the investigation and the toll it took on the investigating team to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Delhi Crime, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2019, is produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures. Its first season premieres on Netflix on March 22.

