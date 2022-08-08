Delhi Crime Season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah’s Vartika Chaturvedi is on the hunt for diabolical serial killers. Find more about kachcha-banian gang

The new trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, starring Shefali Shah, just dropped. In the anxiety-inducing video, Shefali’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is at her wits end after there are multiple murders in Delhi, and is on the hunt for the gang of killers who have a trademark style of murdering their victims. Vartika is joined by her colleagues, Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang). Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their roles from the first season.

In the trailer, Vartika and her team are on the hunt for the killers, despite being severely understaffed. However, the key to the puzzle seems out of their reach as Vartika wonders why they, as police, are not able to reduce the crimes in the city. It seems the focus is on the infamous kachcha-banian gang, which were active in parts of North India.

Kachcha-banian gang

The trailer promises an intriguing, yet taut mystery, with slick dialogues and powerful performances. Known to commit robberies and murders at night, the gang would show magic tricks during the day as they identified the places to target. They would wear only underwear and vest, and oiled their bodies while committing the crime.

They were known to hit their victim on the head with wooden stick or stones and ensure that the male members of the targeted house were either dead or unconscious so that there was no resistance from the women folk. They generally target isolated houses and habitation on the outskirts of towns and villages.

The first season of the show, written and directed by Richie Mehta, was based on the Delhi police’s investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. Tanuj Chopra has been credited as the showrunner and director of Season 2. Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Virat Basoya have written the series.

Shefali Shah shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!”

Delhi Crime Season 1 had premiered at Sundance, where it was bought by Netflix. It had received positive reviews and it even won the Outstanding Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian series to take home the accolade.

Delhi Crime Season 2 will release on Netflix on August 26.