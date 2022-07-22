Delhi Crime Season 2 teaser: Shefali Shah’s Vartika Singh says ‘crimes kam hi nahi hote’

The teaser for the second season of Netflix’s Delhi Crime is out, and it talks about the crimes in the city that rises because of the economic inequality in society. The specific case that the series will focus on this year has not been revealed so far.

The teaser brings back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Singh, with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles.

While the first season was written, directed and created by Richie Mehta, this time around, he has been credited as the creator. Tanuj Chopra has been credited as the showrunner and director. Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Virat Basoya have written the series.

The first season of Delhi Crime premiered at Sundance, where it was bought by Netflix. The reception of the first season was positive and it even won the Outstanding Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian series to take home the honour. The show was loosely based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.