Delhi Crime to premiere on Netflix in March

Netflix on Tuesday announced that Richie Mehta’s police-procedural series Delhi Crime will be available worldwide on Netflix from March 22. The seven-part series will premiere at 2019 Sundance Film Festival today.

The first season of Delhi Crime is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. It will focus on a female Delhi Police officer Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali Shah, who leads the investigation and discovers horrifying details about the incident.

Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Gopal Datt and Vinod Sherawat, captures the emotional toll of the investigation on the investigating team and their determination to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Talking about the web series, writer-director Richie Mehta said, “The making of Delhi Crime has been a personally transformative journey; speaking to every individual involved, retracing the paths that the police took during the course of the investigation, and hearing of the determination that it took for the case to be closed, despite severe limitations. I hope that we’ve been able to provide context, catharsis and open once again a difficult conversation.”

Shot in Delhi, the series took six years of research work. Mehta conceived the show during a conversation with Neeraj Kumar, a former Commissioner of the Delhi Police, who introduced him to the investigating team and offered access to hundreds of pages of legal documents that were prepared as part of the investigation.

“Delhi Crime Story is an important story told with sensitivity and responsibility, and we are honoured to help bring this series to Indian and global members. It is honest and emotional and powerful. Watching this series is an affecting experience and we are sure it will be as meaningful of experience for Netflix audiences as it was for us,” said Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix.