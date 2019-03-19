Delhi Crime Season 2 in the pipeline

Netflix’s latest series Delhi Crime, which is all set to premiere on March 22, is already gearing up for a second season. The first season of the show is based on the 2012 gang-rape case and focuses on the investigation led by the Delhi Police.

Advertising

Creator Richie Mehta revealed that Delhi Crime is going to be an anthology series. He shared with indianexpress.com, “There is going to be a next season. Same characters, different crime.”

The first season is spread across seven episodes which focus on the police work that led to the arrest of the six men accused of gangrape. The next season will focus on a different crime story but the makers are yet to reveal what that case would be.

Actor Shefali Shah, who plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime, will play the same character in the next season as well along with other key characters.

Advertising

The first two episodes of Delhi Crime were screened at the 2018 Sundance Festival and it was post the screening that Netflix came on board. Director Richie Mehta said, “We showed at Sundance and at that time Netflix came on and showed an incredible vision for it. They support the artiste’s vision so their ideas for how to get it out there, what it could do and their passion for it was unparalleled.”

Netflix has other Indian projects in the pipeline as well which includes Sacred Games 2, Leila and Bard of Blood amongst others.