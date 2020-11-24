Delhi Crime: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Swara Bhasker and others congratulate team after Emmy win

Delhi Crime won the International Emmy award for Best Drama Series. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix series Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards 2020 on Monday. Creator Richie Mehta and actors Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang among others took to social media to express their joy on this momentous occasion while other members of the film industry congratulated them.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is still riding high on the success of Scam 1992, congratulated the team of Delhi Crime and shared on Twitter, “This one is totally, totally deserved. A masterclass in long form story-telling. Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team…”

This one is totally, totally deserved. A masterclass in long form story-telling. Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team… https://t.co/f8ptUDsgmB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to congratulate the team and shared, “Isn’t this just stupendous . #DelhiCrime wins #TheBestDramaSeriesAward at #emmyawards2020.”

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared on Twitter, “#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew.”

#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia

Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 24, 2020

Swara Bhasker, Guneet Monga, Sushant Singh, Neeraj Ghaywan and many others also congratulated the team of this highly celebrated Netflix series.

Delhi Crime is loosely based on the investigation of the 2012 gang rape that happened in Delhi.

Upon receiving the award, creator Richie Mehta said, “I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that.”

