Monday, August 08, 2022

Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling: Shefali Shah

The second season of Delhi Crime, which will debut on Netflix on August 26, follows a series of ghastly murders in Delhi that keeps DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her team on their toes.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 4:42:28 pm
Shefali ShahShefali Shah plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime Season 2. (Photo: shefalishahofficial/Instagram)

Actor Shefali Shah is back with season two of her critically-acclaimed show Delhi Crime, a project that gave her the “super special” character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Streaming service Netflix on Monday released the official trailer of the new season which sees DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah) spearhead another crucial investigation with her team — newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right-hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang).

Shah said the show’s sophomore chapter will explore the “human and vulnerable side” of its characters. “I love every character I’ve played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I’m so proud of the role and Delhi Crime as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it’s fulfilling to portray roles like these.

Also Read |Shefali Shah on playing mother’s roles early in career, getting her due in her 40s: ‘Not bitter, der aaye durust aaye’

“This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can’t wait for the audience to watch it,” the 49-year-old actor, who currently stars in Alia Bhatt-led Darlings, said in a statement.

The second season, which will debut on Netflix on August 26, follows a series of ghastly murders in Delhi that keeps Chaturvedi and her team on their toes.

“With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make some tough choices. Will the Delhi Police force manage to track down these ruthless criminals in time?” the official plotline for season two read.

Much like its first season, which won the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards in 2020, the upcoming installment is also inspired by true events.

Filmmaker Richie Mehta, who directed the first season, is attached as the creator of season two.

Tanuj Chopra is the showrunner and director of the second season, which is penned by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup and Ensia Mirza.

Chopra said Delhi Crime season two will investigate the moral code of the Delhi Police.

“DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We’ll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices… be it procedural or emotional,” he added.

Actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma round out the cast.

Virat Basoya and Samyuktha Chawla Shaikh have written the dialogues. SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan are the producers.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:42:28 pm

