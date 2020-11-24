Delhi Crime: Everything to know about the International Emmy-winning series

Delhi Crime is available to stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix India web series Delhi Crime recently won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards 2020. The show, based on the horrific gangrape and murder of a woman in 2012, released on the streaming giant in March last year.

The narrative

Written and directed by Ritchie Mehta, Delhi Crime is a seven-part series which focuses on the police investigation that underwent to uncover the true crime of rape and murder of a woman in Delhi in 2012. The series attempts to highlight the kind of patience and determination the officers often work with under very strenuous circumstances.

The cast

The talented and versatile Shefali Shah portrayed the character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the show. Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang played various members of the Delhi police force. Avijit Dutt, Aakash Dahiya, Gopal Datt, Denzil Smith, Yashaswani Dayama and Jaya Bhattacharya also featured prominently.

Reception

Post its release, Delhi Crime received rave reviews, primarily for its writing, direction and performances. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave 3.5 stars to the crime-drama and wrote in her review, “Delhi Crime is a fictionalized crime drama, based on the painstaking investigation which led to the capture of the six men who attacked the couple. It works best when it sticks to the assembling of a team that the deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah) can trust, led by the unflappable Tailang, and his band of men, crack trackers, investigators, informers, who fan out and nab the culprits, one by one. The seven-part series, expertly shot, takes us back to the crime that we all wish had never taken place. And shows that crime does lead, as it should, to punishment.”

The makers have already announced the second season of Delhi Crime.

