Delhi Crime early reviews: Netflix’s next ‘addictive thriller’

The first two episodes of director Richie Mehta’s seven-episode series Delhi Crime premiered at the 2019 Sundance Festival. Starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Gopal Datt, and Vinod Sherawat, the series has already been picked up by Netflix.

Advertising

The first season of the series is based on the 2012 gangrape case that sent shock waves around the world.

The Hollywood Reporter and Indiewire reviewed the first two episodes of Delhi Crime and called the series ‘interesting’ and ‘addictive’.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote in its review, “Netflix’s Delhi-set drama shows the importance of context in keeping the police procedural genre from going stale.”

The review further read, “Put Netflix’s Delhi Crime Story in a category of anti-procedural procedurals. The seven-part drama, which premiered its first two episodes as part of Sundance’s Indie Episodic program, focuses on the type of horrifying sex crime that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has built nearly 450 episodes around — chew on that figure for a couple of seconds.”

The bottom line was, “Not revolutionary, but consistently different enough to be interesting.”

Advertising

Indiewire also reviewed Delhi Crime and wrote in the headline, ‘One of India’s Most Heinous Attacks Is Netflix’s Next Addictive Thriller’. The review read, “Detailed, tightly paced, and intense in subject matter and attitude, the dark, shadowy streets of Delhi are captured in vivid, unblinking detail; Mehta efficiently introduces a foreign land and makes it relatable, familiar, and terrifying all at once. But beware a binge — the story’s potency isn’t easily digested.”

Indiewire gave the show a B+ grade.

Delhi Crime begins streaming on Netflix from March 22.