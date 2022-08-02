scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Streaming in August 2022: Delhi Crime 2, Darlings, House of the Dragon and others

Here's what you can watch on streaming platforms in August -- from Alia Bhatt's Darlings to the second season of Maharani.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 8:16:31 am
streaming in august 2022Here's what you can watch on streaming plaforms in August.

This month, get ready to watch the new season of some of your favourite shows like Delhi Crime, Maharani, Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever. Besides the new seasons of old shows, there is also an interesting mix of thrillers, romantic dramas and docu-dramas in the offing this month on streaming platforms.

Secrets of the Kohinoor: Discovery Plus

Streaming on: August 4

Docu-series Secrets of the Kohinoor is narrated by Manoj Bajpayee and presented by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. It will chronicle the timeless story of the famed diamond.

Darlings: Netflix

Streaming on: August 5

darlings alia bhatt shefali shah Darlings stars Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt as mother-daughter.

Alia Bhatt plays a vengeful wife in her debut production Darlings. The actor is joined by talents like Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The story of Darlings revolves around Alia’s Badrunissa who avenges her husband’s (played by Varma) abusive behaviour by giving him the same treatment. Badrunissa’s mother, played by Shefali, supports her and joins her in holding her husband hostage. From the trailer, Darlings looks like an interesting film, backed by some talented actors. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.

The Sandman: Netflix

Streaming on: August 5

The Sandman, based on the popular DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, follows Morpheus aka Dream’s journey towards restoring power and order in his kingdom of Dreaming. Led by Tom Sturridge, the 10-chapter series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar. The Sandman will have its digital debut on Netflix on August 5.

Crash Course: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: August 5

Annu Kapoor Annu Kapoor stars in Crash Course (Photo: PR Handout)

Directed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Course explores the ups and downs in a student’s life in today’s competitive world. It also tackles the themes of friendship, love and peer pressure. It features an ensemble cast including actors Annu Kapoor, Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag. “Crash Course is a drama series that follows the life of eight new students who have come to study in Kota’s two biggest, rival coaching institutes. The Ratanraj Jindal vs. Arvind Batra rivalry is an old one,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Elvis: BookMyShow Stream

Streaming on: August 8

Elvis movie This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Austin Butler in a scene from Elvis. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the Baz Luhrmann directorial Elvis is a rock and roll-fuelled affair. The film released in theatres in June this year and received a great response from critics and the audience. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the movie a 4-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “You won’t be able to look away from star Austin Butler as he takes to the stage as the King of Rock and Roll, even though Baz Luhrmann’s film is told from the perspective of Tom Hanks’ character.”

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Streaming on: August 10

Sima Taparia Sima Taparia returns for Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

Viral sensation Sima Taparia will once again be looking for suitable matches for single people in the second season of Indian Matchmaking. The first season of the show made Taparia popular as ‘Sima Aunty’. In the show, she travelled across the world to help her clients find their soulmates. While we do not know who all will be there on the show this season, but season one’s Aparna Shewakramani and Pradhyuman Maloo will be back on the show to find a suitable life partner.

Never Have I Ever Season 3: Netflix

Streaming on: August 12

Never Have I Ever Never Have I Ever Season 3 will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her adolescent problems are back. This time around she will finally realise how being in a relationship is not only about love and romance, it also comes with its share of problems. The trailer of the third season suggests that this time around the life of Devi and her friends would be far more chaotic than the previous two seasons.

Tamil Rockerz: SonyLIV

Streaming on: August 19

The SonyLIV series showcases the dark side of the piracy world and unravels the entertainment industry’s constant battle against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content. The show follows the journey of Rudra (Arun Vijay), a cop, who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie from the notorious piracy group. Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and MS Bhaskar star in pivotal roles in the series. Directed by Arivazhagan, Tamil Rockerz is written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan and produced by AVM Productions.

Bad Sisters: Apple TV Plus

Streaming on: August 19

The 10-episode series offers a mix of dark comedy and thriller. The official logline of the series reads, “Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.” Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson play the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn. The show will premiere on Apple TV Plus on August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

House of the Dragon: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: August 22

House of the Dragon House of the Dragon premieres on August 22.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the 10-episode series House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen. It will take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, a warm and kind man chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.

Maharani season 2: SonyLIV

Streaming on: August 26

Political drama series Maharani is all set to return with a new season. This time around the viewers will get to see a power tussle between CM Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) and her husband Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) who had to pass on his chair of CM to Rani after being shot in the first season. Directed by Ravindra Nath Gautam, Maharani 2 also features Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak, Ravindra Gautam and Neha Chouhan.

Delhi Crime Season 2: Netflix

Streaming on: August 26

delhi crime 2 Shefali Shah in a still from Delhi Crime Season 2 teaser.

After the first intriguing season, Netflix has brought back its critically-acclaimed series Delhi Crime. Inspired by true events, the sophomore season will see the return of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah). She has moved onto another crucial case with her team which includes newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right-hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang). Penned by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup and Ensia Mirza, the second season is helmed by Tanuj Chopra.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Netflix

Streaming soon

Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives is returning with a second season. The first season of the show revolved around the lives of the wives of popular Bollywood celebrities. It featured Seema Khan (former wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Panday (Chunky Panday’s wife) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni). Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others made guest appearances on the show.

Duranga: ZEE5

Streaming soon

The official adaptation of the Korean drama Flower of Evil, Duranga stars Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. Directed by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh, the show focuses on Devaiah’s character Sammit who transforms from an ideal husband and father to a serial killer. Dhami plays a cop in the series.

