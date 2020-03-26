Defending Jacob trailer: Chris Evans is a conflicted father in this Apple TV+ series

Defending Jacob arrives on April 24. Defending Jacob arrives on April 24.

Apple TV+ has dropped a trailer for Defending Jacob, a miniseries based on the book of the same name by William Landay. The series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell.

A creation of screenwriter Mark Bomback, who has also penned the entire series, Defending Jacob is about two parents dealing with a murder accusation against their 14-year-old son Jacob. Martell, who co-starred with Evans in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, is the titular Jacob.

The story has tragedy written all over it. Chris Evans’ Andy Barber and Michelle Dockery’s Laurie Barber struggle to deal with the accusation and the possibility that their son may actually be a murderer. Their tendency to shield their son, even if the evidence increasingly points towards his guilt, is unfortunate though totally relatable.

Defending Jacob also stars JK Simmons, Sakina Jaffrey, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber and Betty Gabriel.

The series’ official synopsis reads, “In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.”

