Deepika Padukone prefers sleep over working out, shares hilarious expectations vs reality post

Actor Deepika Padukone proved that she is just like the rest of us in her latest Instagram post. The actor, who returned to social media after a while, posted two photos, one where she is in the middle of working out, and the next picture has her sleeping. She captioned the photo, “Expectations vs reality!” The post was met with much love and hearts from her fans.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer’s Singh wedding photo went viral, where the two of them were captured raising a toast. The couple got married in 2018 after six years of dating and tied the knot in a dreamy Lake Como wedding in Italy, where only close family members were present. They followed Konkani traditions and had an Anand Karaj ceremony as well.

After they returned to India, they threw three grand receptions, one in Bangalore, and two in Mumbai. Most of the bigwigs from Bollywood were present at the third reception, and photos from the party went viral.

Prior to their wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked in three films together, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, which were all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They will reunite on-screen in Kabir Khan’s next film 83.

Ranveer is playing former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika will essay the role of the cricketer’s wife Romi. The film is based on Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup win. Deepika was last seen in the film Chhaapak, while Ranveer was in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.