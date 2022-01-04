Gehraiyaan, Human, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Streaming in January 2022

The streaming platforms are all set to make this New Year filled with romance, thrill and action with their slate of new films and web series. They have already started the year with a bang. While Amazon Prime Video has released the much-awaited Harry Potter reunion, Netflix is bringing the third season of its popular reality show, Too Hot To Handle. Disney Plus Hotstar has a medical thriller Human in its kitty, and ZEE5 has planned some laughs for you with Naseeruddin Shah starrer Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. These and some more, here’s a list of all the web shows and movies that will be streaming in January 2022.

Voot Select

Humble Politiciann Nograj

Streaming on: January 6

The Kannada comedy series stars comedian Danish Sait along with Prakash Belawadi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Tiku Talsania, Disha Madan, Varun Thakur, Shalini Narayan and Vijay Chendoor. It revolves around the corrupt and chauvinistic Nograj who sets out on a thrilling journey from being an MLA to vying for most prestigious post in Karnataka – that of the Chief Minister. The 10 episodic series will start streaming on January 6.

Ranjish Hi Sahi

Streaming in: January 2nd week

Set against the backdrop of the golden era of Bollywood, Ranjish Hi Sahi revolves around the lives of struggling film director Shankar (Tahir Raj Bhasin), diva Aamna (Amala Paul) and Shankar’s wife Anju (Amrita Puri). The filmmaker falls in love with the Bollywood diva, leaving his wife stunned and him torn between two worlds. Will Shankar be able to sort the entangled thread of emotions and turmoil? Created by Mahesh Bhatt, written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, the web show will start streaming in the second week of January.

SonyLIV

Cubicles S2

Streaming on: January 7

Cubicles is the story of Piyush Prajapati, fresh out of college and recruited by an IT company. It showcases all highs and lows of the life of the first time jobber, from the time he gets his first salary, works on weekends, to a spoilt work-life balance. A TVF creation, Cubicles season two features Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Bishit, and Arnav Bhasin in prominent roles.

Netflix

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Streaming on: January 14

Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein seems to be packed with the elements of romance, thriller, crime, mystery and identity crisis. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Streaming on: January 19

Netflix’s popular reality TV series, Too Hot to Handle returns for its third season on January 19. It has 10 singles locked on an island in an exotic home. The rule is every time someone gets physically intimate with a housemate, the final prize money of the show, which is $100,000, gets lowered. The show aims to make teenagers build some deep connections in this day and age of hook-ups.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Human

Streaming on: January 14

The medical thriller with actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari playing the central roles looks like an intriguing addition to the list of Disney+ Hotstar’s originals. The show is centred around the human trial of a banned drug that costs a lot of lives and creates chaos in the lives of Dr Gauri Nath (Shah) and Dr Saira Sabarwal (Kulhari). It has been created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh.

ZEE5

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Streaming on: January 7

ZEE5’s upcoming web series is about a has-been king, played by Naseeruddin Shah who owes a huge amount to the government. His right-hand man, played by Raghubir Yadav, suggests he get his daughters involved so they can save the fort of Shikharwati. But all the four daughters (Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh) share a dysfunctional relationship and are pitted against one another to inherit the throne of Shikharwati. The comedy series also features Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur. It is directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.

Sutliyaan

Streaming in: January

What is it like to visit your home after a long time and experience everything unimagined? A mixed bag of emotions rolling now.#Sutliyan coming soon on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/vTwzuFjY9B — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) November 9, 2021

Touted to be a slice-of-life family drama, laced with deep-seated emotional turmoil, lighthearted humour and sibling camaraderie, Sutliyaan is directed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh. Actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur play prominent roles. The basic premise of the series revolves around a family where the children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. During the visit, they undergo the challenging, yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing.

Amazon Prime Video

Harry Potter Reunion

Streaming on: January 1

The Harry Potter reunion, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, is a treat for all the Potterheads. It has received a positive response from the fans of the Wizarding World franchise. The makers have managed to bring together the main cast of the franchise, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ralph Fiennes.

Gehraiyaan

Streaming on: January 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the relationship drama has Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. It revolves around two couples, Deepika and Dhariya, Ananya and Siddhant, who share a complex relationship. Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor also have significant roles in this Karan Johar backed film.