Decoupled trailer: R Madhavan drops his ‘good boy’ image for Netflix show with Surveen Chawla 

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday released the first trailer of its upcoming dramedy Decoupled, starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla. The promo offers a glimpse of the separation that a couple, Arya and Shruti (played by Madhavan and Chawla, respectively), is undergoing.

More than your traditional story focusing on plot building, by the looks of it, Decoupled seeks to shine the spotlight on character development of its protagonists. From the beginning to the end of the video, we see Arya and Shruti exchange repartees, clapbacks and genuinely honest moments on-screen.

Watch the trailer of Decoupled here:

Speaking about Decoupled, creator Manu Joseph Mehta said, “Decoupled is about a guy who can see in any situation what others are trained to ignore. Naturally, it gets him into trouble wherever he goes, and this sort of objectivity is not healthy for a man in a marriage. One of our goals was to keep it all real. The thing about comedy is that if it is not real it is not funny; and what is difficult about comedy is that every component in a scene has to fire for it to work.”

“It was amazing to watch Madhavan throw away his good-boy image for the lead role and reach deep into his delinquent side. Surveen Chawla, playing his long-suffering wife had a particularly challenging role because it is extremely hard to play a normal sane person. And I’m grateful to the director, Hardik Mehta, who taught me that men with great hairstyles can still be very grounded and hardworking,” he added.

Meanwhile, Madhavan, who plays Arya in the feature, said, “I play the character of ‘Arya’, a pulp-fiction writer who suffers with a rather uncompromised sense of objectivity and clarity, along with a determination to not compromise (ever!) – which is hilarious especially when pitted against his calm and composed wife Shruti, played by Surveen. I am thrilled to collaborate with a global platform like Netflix and grateful to Manu Joseph as well as Hardik Mehta for bringing this character and story to life. Surveen was a delight to work with through and through and I hope the chemistry and humour we share on-screen leaves audiences laughing uncontrollably.”

The Hardik Mehta directorial will start streaming from December 17 on Netflix.