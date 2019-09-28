Deborah Chow to direct Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has found its director in Deborah Chow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chow got the job after helming several episodes of the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, which starts streaming November 12.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Chow was the perfect fit to direct the series.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the ‘Star Wars’ saga.

“Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story,” Kennedy said.

Chow’s directing credits also include shows such as American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign and Mr Robot.

The series, to be written by Hossein Amini, will see Ewan McGregor officially return as the legendary Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan is one of the most pivotal characters of the whole Star Wars mythology. He was first portrayed by legendary actor Alec Guinness in the original 1977 A New Hope.

Though he sacrifices himself to his former mentor, Darth Vader, in order to allow Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to escape, the character later appeared in two follow-ups — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983) — as a force ghost.

McGregor then took up the part and featured as a younger Obi-Wan in the first film of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace, which released in 1999.

He came back for its two sequels — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005) — with the latter marking final appearance on screen.

McGregor also had a brief voice over as Obi-Wan in JJ Abrams-directed 2015 film The Force Awakens.