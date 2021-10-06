Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary reunite for romantic film Shubho Bijoya: ‘It’s almost like our homecoming’

Popular television actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary teased their upcoming film, Shubho Bijoya, with a video of them getting married again as per traditional Bengali customs. The couple, who got married in a temple 10 years ago, was shooting for their film Shubho Bijoya, where the two had to shoot for a wedding scene that was originally planned as a part of a brief montage. During this shoot, Debina revealed her lifelong dream of having a Bengali wedding and the director decided to surprise them.

Gurmeet shared a brief teaser of their film Shubho Bijoya with a video montage of their Bengali wedding. “Love is always in the air for us ♥️ @debinabon. Coming soon with our short film #ShubhoBijoya streaming exclusively on @biiggbangmedia,” shared Gurmeet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Debina and Gurmeet’s movie is helmed by director Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

The makers shared in a statement, “Ram Kamal Mukherjee also played cupid and got the couple to relive their wedding day via a special Bengali wedding sequence. The couple was shooting for their Hindi short film Shubho Bijoya, where the two had to shoot for a wedding scene which was originally planned as a part of a fleeting montage. It was only when Debina expressed her lifelong dream of having a Bengali wedding, that the director decided to surprise them.”

While sharing the photos on Monday, the couple captioned it, “Finally,” and fans and friends from the industry showered love on the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Shubho Bijoya is a love story that revolves around a fashion photographer and a supermodel. The film is produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Sarbani Mukherjee, and is a tribute to O Henry.

Debina shared her views on the film and said, “Gurmeet and I are coming back on the screen after a good 11 years with a short film that is extremely close to our hearts, ‘Shubho Bijoya’. I was impressed with the minor detailing that Ram Kamal took while shooting for this film Shubho Bijoya. The gestures and the extra mile he went for, was overwhelming for Guru and me. This is one of the main reasons Shubho Bijoya is a film close to my heart. Shooting for the film too was a surreal experience and we have created many memories with this small film with a big heart!”.

Gurmeet added, “This is my first short film and kind of an OTT Debut. I am so happy that Debina and I had started our journey in the entertainment world together and now our OTT debut with one another as well. Shooting for the short film overall has been an amazing and enriching experience for us as actors. What’s truly the icing on the cake is Debina and me collaborating after more than a decade! After Ramayan, we are now going to be onscreen for Ram Kamal’s Shubho Bijoya and it’s almost like our homecoming which is making it even more exciting!”

Shubho Bijoya will premiere on the auspicious day of Bijoya Dasami, October 15 on the OTT platform, BiiggBang.