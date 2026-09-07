Death of the Pastor’s Wife: 15-year age gap, stalking and the tragic real story on Netflix

The Mike Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason directorial Death of the Pastor’s Wife dropped on Netflix last week. The three-part docuseries traces the relationship between South Carolina-based pastor John-Paul Miller, 47, and his estranged wife Mica Miller, who was found dead at her home with a gunshot wound in her head in April 2024. She was 30 then.

The couple first met when Mica was a teenager attending Solid Rock Ministries, a church community founded and led by John-Paul. While he was already married to Alison Williams and had five children, Mica began working as their nanny. She went on to tie the knot as well, once she turned 18, with Jeremy Deas, who was also a member of the church community.

However, once she turned 20, Mica began having an affair with John-Paul, who was 35 at the time. “Their 15-year age difference was significant, but even more important was the fact that Mica first met John-Paul (JP) when she was at such a young age,” Nason told TIME. “Mica looked up to JP as both a pastor and an authority figure. As we examined their relationship, it became clear how deeply that imbalance influenced its development. He held a position of tremendous power in her life long before they became romantically involved,” he added.

In a conversation with Myrtle Beach Sun News, Mica’s sister Sierra Francis claimed that JP had groomed Mica and had “his sights set on her from a young age.” Even Mica’s father Michael Francis told Sun News that the family was never supportive of Mica’s decision to be romantically involved with JP, and extensively talked to her about how “very, very unwise” the move was.

But that didn’t stop Mica and JP from divorcing their respective spouses and tying the knot only a couple of years into their affair in November 2017. Sierra claimed Mica was so “possessive” about her new husband that she even got his signature tattooed on her body. JP insists till date that theirs was a happy marriage. “We were good for each other. She was incredibly affirming. She was a great pastor’s wife. She always wanted me to look in the very best light possible,” he told Sun News.

They also began working together, with Mica serving as his personal assistant and the creative director of the church. They also signed a postnuptial agreement that they’d keep their personal life confidential and not speak ill of Solid Rock Ministries. They also waived their rights to seek alimony or spousal support in the event of a divorce.

Mica Miller and John-Paul Miller had a 15-year age gap. Mica Miller and John-Paul Miller had a 15-year age gap.

When the marriage went downhill

After six years of marriage, Mica Miller filed for divorce in October 2023. After it was dismissed in February 2024, John-Paul Miller filed for divorce just 10 days later, which was also dismissed the following month. The legal marry-go-round continued till Mica filed for separation again on April 15, 2024, just 12 days before she was found dead in her home on April 27, 2024.

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JP broke the news to the church the following morning. His sermon, which was also shared on the church’s official social media handles, has now been taken down. However, the pastor continued to appear and work at the church without any break, even though he welcomed the sheriff’s investigation into the case of his wife’s death.

JP and Mica had been living separately for months. Mica’s family alleged he abused her regularly when they lived together, and even shared their concerns on social media before her death. Even Mica shared details of abuse on her Facebook account, with the hashtag #abuseawareness. But till date, JP has denied all such allegations, including in viral TikTok videos shared after her death.

“Our focus shifted from questioning the official ruling to examining the much more complicated question of why: How a 30-year-old woman who was actively trying to reclaim control of her life reached a point where she felt she could no longer go on. To us, understanding everything that preceded Mica’s death was the heartbeat of the story,” showrunner Mike Gasparro told TIME.

Mica Miller was found dead inside her home in April 2024. Mica Miller was found dead inside her home in April 2024.

Mica Miller’s mental health battle

John-Paul Miller revealed after Mica Miller’s death that she had a mental breakdown in early 2024. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and even attempted suicide at multiple points. While Mica was also vocal about her mental health battle, her family maintained that her issues stemmed from her abusive marriage. She was even hospitalised multiple times, and never returned home to JP after the most recent discharge in February 2024, a couple of months before her death.

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JP claimed that while Mica did want to return to their home, she was brainwashed by her family not to. “When she was with me for seven years, she was happy, healthy, whole and lived her life and loved it. Apart from me for three months, she committed suicide,” John-Paul told Sun News. He even alleged Mica’s family convinced her not to take her medications, including lithium, which could have led to her suicide.

However, Mica’s family lawyer has countered the claim and said that her client was never prescribed lithium, and JP would sneak pills into her food and force her to take the lithium prescribed for himself. “She was mentally healthy until she got snared in his web. There has been no evidence or incident or evaluations or diagnosis of her having any mental health problem until after she gets involved with John-Paul,” claimed the lawyer.

In the months leading up to her death, Mica alleged that somebody was stalking her. Her car tyres were slashed multiple times. While JP claimed he wasn’t involved in her stalking, the Federal Bureau of Investigation found months after her death, in December 2025, that he hired a private investigator to follow her to trace her alleged adultery. He also allegedly tracked her via surveillance devices, and even anonymously shared her nude pictures online without her consent.

John-Paul Miller’s arrest and ongoing investigation

All these circumstantial evidence led to John-Paul Miller being arraigned in a South Carolina federal court in January this year. He has pleaded not guilty, and even has an alibi who confirmed that he was present at a school at the time of Mica Miller’s death. She was also seen to be buying a gun from a store, calling 911 to inform that she’s killing herself, before being found with a gunshot wound in her head inside her home.

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Facing charges for cyberstalking and making false statements during investigation, if found guilty, JP could face a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a fine of $250,000. However, Mica’s family believe that her death has opened a can of worms, which could hopefully lead to the passing of a new law, which expands the ambit of domestic abuse.

“There are still major gaps in how coercive control is understood — not only by the public, but within our legal system. It can be difficult to recognize and even harder to legislate because it often involves a sustained pattern of behavior rather than one isolated incident,” Julia Willoughby Nason told TIME.

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“Stories like Mica’s are important because they give audiences a fuller understanding of what abuse can look like. When these behaviours are viewed individually, they may be minimized or dismissed. When you see the entire pattern, the danger becomes much clearer,” she added.

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Mica Miller’s family hopes the domestic violence law is modified to include coercive control behaviors like isolating victims from their family, depriving them of basic needs, and stalking. They also intend to call it Mica’s Law.