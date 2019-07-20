Dear White People season 3 trailer: Logan Browning’s Sam White quits her radio show

A trailer for the third season of Netflix’s Dear White People is out. The series has won acclaim for its handling of casual racism in Ivy League educational institutions in the first two seasons.

Advertising

Most of the praise has gone towards the writing, performances and social commentary. For the last part, the show, predictably enough, has also been at the receiving end of brickbats for being allegedly racist — towards white people.

The trailer for the season 3 (or Vol 3) begins with a playful, self-referential joke at the expense of the streaming service itself. It goes: “If everybody in the world stayed the same, life would be tedious and predictable, like a third season of a Netflix show.”

Logan Browning’s Sam White has quit her radio programming Dear White People and is leaving the job to her friend, Ashley Blaine Featherson’s Joelle Brooks. The trailer is then interrupted by Giancarlo Esposito’s Master of the Order of X.

Esposito, best known for playing the role of drug kingpin Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, narrated the first two seasons of Dear White People, and this is the first time he is appearing on the show in person. His organisation, Order of X, is an all-black secret society at the Winchester University, which is mainly made up of elite alumni that previously attended the Ivy League.

Dear White People season 3 returns on August 2.