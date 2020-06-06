Dear Class of 2020: When and where to watch virtual event

Dear Class of 2020 will be a four hour plus star-studded event. (Photo: Barack Obama/Facebook, Lady Gaga/Instagram, Beyonce/Instagram, Hasan Minhaj/Instagram) Dear Class of 2020 will be a four hour plus star-studded event. (Photo: Barack Obama/Facebook, Lady Gaga/Instagram, Beyonce/Instagram, Hasan Minhaj/Instagram)

YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 is a virtual commencement ceremony dedicated to students graduating this year.

The four hour plus star-studded event will be hosted by former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama. They will be joined by personalities from different walks of life.

Some of the notable performers of the event include Beyoncé, BTS, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and Taylor Swift among others.

The official description of the Dear Class of 2020 reads, “Dear Class of 2020 is a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders and artists to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities. Ring the bell to get notified when the stream goes live!”

Dear Class of 2020 was earlier supposed to be held on June 5, but was pushed back due to the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests and riots.

Wondering when and where to watch Dear Class of 2020? Here are the details.

Dear Class of 2020 will stream live on YouTube Originals channel. In India, the event will begin streaming at 12:30 am on June 8.

