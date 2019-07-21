DC Universe’s Harley Quinn Comic-Con trailer: Kaley Cucuo sounds perfect as demented supervillain

Harley Quinn in comics has come a long way from being a sidekick to Joker to being an insane criminal mastermind herself. After Margot Robbie played the character in 2016’s otherwise reviled Suicide Squad, the character has gained fans among non-comic book readers as well.

DC Universe, DC’s streaming service, has released a trailer for a Harley Quinn animated TV series. Kaley Cuoco, Penny of The Big Bang Theory, voices the character. Initially her voice appears too sedate for the zany character, but as the trailer goes on, she descends into the quite recognisable high-pitched voice.

Kaley’s voice is not too different from the Harley we known for shows and games, and that is good. We still hope that she brings her own nuance to the character.

It is clear that Quinn is the queen of the series. She hits, kicks and ridicules iconic DC characters, including superheroes and supervillains.

In spite of a little violence (including a decapitation), the series paints the picture of a goofy and playful Harley as opposed to a more diabolical one. Though, she will certainly be doing immoral things, we can be almost sure her character would be more complex than downright evil.

Alan Tudyk, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales and others also voice different characters.

There is no release date yet.