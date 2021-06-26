DC Comics’ Madame Xanadu to get series adaptation at HBO Max

Madame Xanadu, has often been associated with Nimue, a sorceress from Arthurian legend. (Photo: Angela Robinson/Twitter and DC Comics)

A series based on DC Comics character Madame Xanadu is in development for streaming platform HBO Max with JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. Madame Xanadu, the immortal sorceress who dates back to the time of King Arthur and is part of Justice League Dark universe, was created by David Michelinie, Val Mayerik and Michael William Kaluta.

The character debuted in 1978 comic Doorway to Nightmare #1.

Very excited to be writing Madame X!@bad_robot https://t.co/zyRXjfCtBG — Angela Robinson (@RobinsonAngela) June 25, 2021

According to Variety, filmmaker Angela Robinson will be writing the one-hour drama series titled Madame X.

She will executive produce along with Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich will co-executive produce.

Madame Xanadu, has often been associated with Nimue, a sorceress from Arthurian legend. Her mystical abilities include clairvoyance, immortality and a sixth sense for magic.

She has helped the Suicide Squad and serves as Spectre’s spiritual adviser and, in DC Comics’ The New 52, assists the Dark League. She was also revealed to be the mother of villain Doctor Destiny.