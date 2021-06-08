David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston share a ‘last hug of the night’ in latest Friends reunion special photos

They were on a break—-or were they? Even though the sitcom Friends ended seventeen years ago, it feels as if the ’90s were just yesterday, courtesy the Friends reunion special and the several BTS photos the actors have been sharing.

David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross in Friends, shared a ‘Part-2’ set of photos on Instagram, including pictures of the table read with the reunion episode director Ben Winston and the iconic cast huddle. He captioned the post, “Reunion Snaps Part Two. 1. Our Reunion Director & EP, the inspired and crazy talented Ben Winston. 2. Table read. 3. On the couch with the best possible host we could have asked for, Mr. James Corden. 4. Unexpected reunion with our brilliant and big hearted 1st AD! Thanks for all those years Ben Weiss. 5. Cast huddle right before the live Reunion audience. 6. After a very long day, last hug of the night. Thank you Hbo max for bringing us back together.”

