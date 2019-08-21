David Oyelowo in talks to join George Clooney in Good Morning, Midnight

David Oyelowo is in negotiations to star alongside George Clooney in Good Morning, Midnight from Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney is also directing the post-apocalyptic film, which is the big-screen adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel.

The plot follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth.

Previously reported cast includes Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler. Mark L Smith has adapted the screenplay, reported Variety.

Clooney is also attached to produce via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

The currently untitled film is set to begin production in October.