David Letterman is from Mars, Kim Kardashian is from Venus, but they meet on Earth for a Netflix special

Kim Kardashian, along with Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian with David Letterman. (Photo: Netflix)

A brand new season of My Next Guest with David Letterman just dropped, and the first episode of the new season features Kim Kardashian. Right at the start of the episode, Letterman confesses that he, along with many other comedians, made fun of the Kardashians back in the day and admits, “Who is laughing now?” to which, Kim gives an all-knowing smile.

Even if you have not followed Kim Kardashian and her family on Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), you have to be living under a rock to not know about them. How they went from being just a family who features on a reality show to participating in social change is just testament to how far they have come and this is the demeanour that Letterman goes ahead with while interviewing Kim.

During the interview, Kim Kardashian talks about the power of social media and admits that they have come a long way from the time when promoting something meant that they “had to appear on Leno or Letterman” or any other late-night talk show. This makes us think about the different planets that these two celebrities come from. David Latterman famously built a career out of interviewing celebrities and appearing on a scheduled time every single day to talk to his audience while on the other hand, Kim Kardashian has transcended from those scheduled TV appointments to being always available on everyone’s phone and doesn’t really need a middle man to sell her products or promote her many businesses. And to top it all, Kim has fans from all over the globe, thanks to the internet.

Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of My Next Guest with David Letterman. (Photo: Netflix) Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of My Next Guest with David Letterman. (Photo: Netflix)

While the episode is just a 48-minute cliff notes version of Kim’s life, it is a nice little gist of the life she has lived until now. In Letterman’s defence, how is one supposed to reveal something new about a woman who opens her life to the world on a regular basis.

Famous for being famous

David Letterman admits that he never understood the phrase “famous for being famous” because one has to be liked by people to be famous and to sustain that fame, is an even harder task. When Keeping Up With The Kardashians started in 2007, the world of reality television of such nature was starting to explode but amid umpteen shows that were made with the same formula, very few stuck to the wall. Kim compares her TV show to any other show or movie and says, “Acting is so hard and I can’t do that, but that’s a character and if someone doesn’t like that movie or character, that’s okay. But (in KUWTK), people have to like us for us. To me, that was a harder job.”

The OJ Simpson case

The OJ Simpson case trial drove a wedge in the Kardashian family, and Kim addresses the subject in the episode. “It tore our family apart,” she says. She has previously spoken about it on many occasions, but here too, she refused to take a side. Her father Robert Kardashian was one of the lawyers for OJ Simpson, and her mother Kris Jenner was the best friend of the victim, Nicole Simpson. Since OJ was accused of killing Nicole, it became a sore point for the family.

Lawyer Kim

In the episode, Kim also admits, “Before I was really oblivious to other people’s problems.” She got interested in law after she noticed that the prison sentences are in need of reformation. A particular case of an elderly woman, who was also a first-time offender, spending 21 years in jail for a non-violent drug crime, opened her eyes to the system. Kim has helped many others who have gotten pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian, who grew up with her step-father Bruce Jenner, also shared the story of walking in on her dressed as a woman back when she had not come out to Kris Jenner. Letterman and Kim discussed that the life led by Caitlyn has empowered many as she chose to live her truth.

The unfortunate video

In the recent Paris Hilton documentary This is Paris, Paris Hilton shares that had someone’s private video leaked in today’s day and age, it wouldn’t have been the fodder of jokes as it was in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, Kim was also a victim of such an unpleasant incident. Letterman brings up the subject of Kim’s private video getting leaked and calls it a “violation,” which instantly reminds you of the hypocrisy of mainstream media that accused her of leaking that video herself as a publicity stunt. Kim shares that she got through the trauma of that time with the support of her grandmother and the rest of her family.

The Paris robbery

Kim lastly recalled the horror of the time when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Even though Kim has talked about the incident multiple times on various shows, it still haunts her as she breaks down while narrating it.

At the end of the episode, David Letterman is happy to admit that life has thrown its fair share of challenges at Kim Kardashian, but “you have come out on the right side of everything.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd