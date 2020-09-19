David Harbour explains Hopper’s ‘resurrection’ on Stranger Things

A teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 showed that Hopper is imprisoned and is under forced labour in a Russian wasteland called Kamchatka. (Photo: Netflix)

Actor David Harbour has said that his return from his ostensible death in the fourth season of Netflix series Stranger Things will be like Gandalf’s in The Lord of the Rings. Sir Ian McKellen’s Gandalf the Grey died in the first movie of Peter Jackson’s iconic fantasy film trilogy before being resurrected as Gandalf the White.

The Season 3 finale of Stranger Things showed Hopper sacrificing himself to save Joyce and the children at the giant gate that the Russians had surreptitiously built under Hawkins. A teaser for Season 4 showed that Hopper is imprisoned and is under forced labour in a Russian wasteland called Kamchatka.

Harbour told Total Film, “Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White. It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way.”

He added, “So it was a great opportunity to do that. So we’ll see a very different guy going forwards. The same guy but in a different vein. It’s a very cool thing to be able to play.”

Stranger Things is yet to begin production for its fourth season which got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

