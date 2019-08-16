Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special Sticks and Stones to debut on Netflix on August 26

Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced a fifth stand-up special for Netflix.

Advertising

Titled Sticks & Stones, the stand-up special will premiere on the streaming giant’s platform on August 26.

Described as “unflinching and boundary-pushing”, the show will see Dave give his “provocative perspective on the tidal wave of celebrity scandals, the opioid crisis, and more — in trademarked Chappelle fashion”.

The streamer also released a trailer for the special in which Chappelle walks across a desert as he is introduced to the viewers by veteran actor Morgan Freeman.

Advertising

“This is Dave. He tells jokes for a living. Hopefully he makes people laugh… It’s a high-stakes game.

“How did we get here? I wonder. I don’t mean that metaphorically. I’m really asking, how did Dave get here? I mean, what the f**k is this?” Morgan says in the video.

Chappelle later sits down on a stool in front of a white screen placed in the middle of no man’s land.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is. If you say anything, you risk everything. He’s back, folks,” Freeman adds towards the end.

The new special follows Chappelle’s previous four shows for Netflix — The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelations.