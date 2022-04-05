Dasvi first reviews out: Sikander Kher is blown away by Abhishek Bachchan’s performance

Abhishek Bachchan’s fans are looking forward to the release of his film Dasvi. The makers of the film recently organised a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebrities including the film’s stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and producer Dinesh Vijan among others. After the screening, a few reactions have surfaced on the social media platforms, and going by them, it seems Abhishek has a winner in his kitty.

Abhishek’s dear friend Sikander Kher shared his reaction on the film. “Saw this wonderful film last…AB, you smashed it. What a performance! I could see you enjoying yourself. Nimrat, I am just a fan. A fine actor and what timing. Yami, when you cried I did too. How lovely. So good,” he wrote on Instagram stories. Dasvi sees Abhishek playing a disgraced chief minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary while Nimrat plays his wife; Yami plays a jailor.

Apart from Sikander Kher, many others also shared their reactions on Dasvi. Derek O’Brien took to Twitter and expressed how he “loved the political satire.” “Was wonderful watching your new film #Dasvi at special screening in Delhi. Loved the political satire. Was a good laugh. Performances by you & others. @yamigautam @NimratOfficial @DanHusain were outstanding,” he tweeted.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja was all praise for Dasvi. “I have a very strong feeling that #Dasvi is gonna be the talk of the town when it arrives this week. It looks too much fun. @NimratOfficial, you are clearly having loads of fun,” he wrote.

Fashion designer Anand Bhushan mentioned via Twitter, “Saw @TusharJalota ‘s hilarious movie #Dasvi last night. The brilliant @juniorbachchan as a haryanvi politician guarantees non stop laughs! This one is highly recommended. Thanks AB for screening it for us. Bravo!”

Earlier in an interview, Abhishek opened up on how his choices in projects has changed to a large extent. “Today, it’s more about me wanting to be a part of a good story. That’s been the most important criteria. More than my characterisation, I want to focus on good stories,” he told E-Times.

He also added that just like many others, his creative choices are have “indeed changed overtime, keeping my family, my daughter in mind.” The film, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, will stream on Netflix from April 8 onwards.

Apart from Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan also has a Tamil thriller SSS-7 and Amazon Prime Video series Breathe Season 3 in the pipeline.