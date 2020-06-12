Dark season 3 trailer: Netflix’s sci-fi series promises an explosive conclusion

Dark season 3 will conclude the story. (Photo: Netflix) Dark season 3 will conclude the story. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of German science fiction thriller Dark. Initially dismissed as a less cheery clone of Stranger Things, Dark has become a compelling, mind-bending, well-acted web series with its unique, detailed mythos in which there is always a lot to unpack.

Co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the series is set in the small town of Winden. The first season introduced many disappearances of children. Apparently, the disappearances were nothing new to Winden, and they go back decades. It was revealed there was a wormhole inside the cave system beneath a local nuclear plant that was related to the disappearances.

Dark is particularly well-known for its singular take on time-travel and alternate dimensions. The main story is set in 2019 but the show’s first season is also simultaneously set in 1986 and 1953, and for a final scene in 2053. The second season is set in 2020, 1987, and 1954, and continues the 2053 storyline in 2054.

It appears the lore is only going to get more complex in the final season and we expect an explanation as well. Though we are hardly shown any plot details, it can be gauged that the promised apocalypse has, finally, been set in motion.

Despite the lack of details, the trailer has me on the edge just because I want to probe into the final few episodes of this amazing series and uncover its secrets.

“The end is the beginning. And the beginning is the end,” reads the tagline of the final season. Indeed.

Dark season 3 arrives on June 27, 2020 which is also the in-show date of the apocalypse.

