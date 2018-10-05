Daredevil Season 3 trailer: Daredevil will be facing off against Bullseye this time

Daredevil Season 3 trailer: Looks like Bullseye is here.

Matt Murdock is back as Daredevil and so is Wilson Fisk. The trailer for the third season of Netflix’s Daredevil is out and we see the hero dealing with the biggest dilemma of them all – should he embrace his identity as the saviour or should he hide?

Fisk is out of prison and aims at making Matt’s life hell. Apart from fighting his conscience as to whether he should be embracing his role as Daredevil, Matt also has to face off against an impostor who has been creating havoc in the city, and from the trailer it looks like it is Bullseye.

Watch the trailer of Daredevil Season 3 here:

The official synopsis on YouTube reads, “Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

The last we saw of Daredevil was at the end of The Defenders as he woke in a place surrounded by nuns. We can assume that the story in Daredevil Season 3 begins after those events.

The series stars Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Pag, Elden Henson as Foggy and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye among others.

Daredevil Season 3 starts streaming on Netflix on October 19.

