After Iron Fist and Luke Cage, Daredevil axed by Netflix

Acclaimed Marvel series Daredevil will not be returning to Netflix for a fourth season. Despite garnering critical acclaim and fans globally, the show has been cancelled by Netflix. But there is some respite for its followers. According to a report by Deadline, Daredevil’s remaining seasons will be streamed on Disney’s own, soon-to-launch streaming service.

Before Daredevil, Marvel shows previously cancelled on Netflix include Iron Fist and Luke Cage. “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” Netflix told Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note…We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years,” it added.

Now the only two Marvel TV series that remain on Netflix are Jessica Jones and The Punisher. While Netflix is yet to announce anything concrete with regard to their future on the streaming site, it seems likely that all Marvel productions will now shift base from Netflix to Disney’s streaming service.

For those wondering about the future of the existing three seasons of Daredevil, you need not worry as Netflix told Deadline that the first three seasons of the show will remain on the streaming site for posterity.

“While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel,” Netflix said.