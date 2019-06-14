Daniel Radcliffe joins Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special at Netflix

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special. The film is scheduled to debut in 2020.

The special will see Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure, reported Variety.

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Along with Radcliffe and Kemper, Jon Hamm, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane will appear in movie.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series ended its run in 2019 with the second half of the fourth season.

By the end of the show Kemper’s Kimmy Schmidt had found fame and success with a book, Krakowski’s Jacqueline became a successful Hollywood agent, Burgess’ Titus became a true star after his Broadway debut and Kane’s Lillian found a new purpose as the “voice of New York”.

Series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are writing the new special and are also the executive producers and showrunners.

The special is currently under production.