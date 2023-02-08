scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Daniel Dae Kim to lead Amazon’s spy thriller series Butterfly

Daniel Dae Kim, an American actor of Korean descent, said he is excited to be part of Butterfly which is an international story set in his native Korea.

Actor Daniel Dae KimDaniel Dae Kim is best known for his work in Hawaii Five-O. (Photo: danieldaekim/Instagram)

Daniel Dae Kim, known for starring in hit shows such as Hawaii Five-O and Lost, is set to star in the series adaptation of the graphic novel Butterfly. The project, currently in development at Amazon Studios, also has Kim attached as executive producer under his 3AD banner along with John Cheng.

According to entertainment portal Variety, Butterfly is described as a character-driven spy thriller. The series follows David Jung (Kim), “an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him”.

Originally published by BOOM! Studios in 2015, the graphic novel was created by Arash Amel, written by Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone.

Ken Woodruff is co-creating the series with novelist Steph Cha. Both will also serve as executive producers. Stephen Christy and Ross Richie are executive producing Butterfly for BOOM! Studios, with Amel executive producing via The Amel Company.

Adam Yoelin serves as co-executive producer. Amazon Studios will produce, with 3AD currently under a first-look TV deal at Amazon.

The series would be filmed in South Korea and feature both Korean and English dialogue, said sources.

“With Stephen Christy, BOOM! Studios and the Amel Company, we’ve assembled a stellar creative team, and 3AD is proud to have this be its inaugural effort with Amazon Studios,” he added.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:42 IST
