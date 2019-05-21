Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp in Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier?

Actors Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Falcon & Winter Soldier series, which is set to premiere on Disney+ streaming service.

VanCamp made her MCU debut in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier as spy Sharon Carter, the grandniece of Captain America’s (Chris Evans) former love interest, agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). The actor went on to star in Captain America: Civil War. (2016).

German star Bruhl appeared as the scheming villain Zemo in Civil War.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Handmaid’s Tale director Kari Skogland is coming onboard to helm the project.

The upcoming series will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively.

The duo were most recently seen in Avengers: Endgame, which saw Captain America pass the mantle on to Falcon.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12.