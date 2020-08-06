Dangerous trailer: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover reunite for a sleek thriller

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer Dangerous has been written by Vikram Bhatt. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer Dangerous has been written by Vikram Bhatt.

The trailer of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer Dangerous is out. The film revolves around Aditya Dhanraj (Karan), whose life changes when his wife Dia gets kidnapped. Adding to the drama is Karan’s former lover Neha (Bipasha) who is sent to solve the case. As Neha goes deeper into the investigation, she realises there’s more to this than meets the eye.

Also starring Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora, Dangerous will begin streaming on MX Player from August 14.

Talking about sharing screen space with husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu said, “Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan onscreen again. Dangerous was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded, and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again.”

Sharing what intrigued him about Dangerous, Karan Singh Grover added, “Thrillers are a genre that always fascinates me, both as a viewer and as an actor. I’ve always enjoyed watching a good whodunit and Dangerous promises to leave you guessing until the very end. I’m looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to the it.”

Bhushan Patel directorial Dangerous has been produced by Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh.

