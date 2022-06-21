scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Dana Delany joins Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King series

The Tulsa King series follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 21, 2022 1:49:49 pm
Dana DelanyDana Delany from the sets of The American Guest. (Photo: DanaDelany/Twitter)

Actor Dana Delany has boarded the cast of action icon Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series Tulsa King. The show also features actors Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund. According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Terrence Winter is showrunning and executive producing Tulsa King. The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet,” the logline reads.

Delany will essay the role of Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve.

Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

