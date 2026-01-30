Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series

Daldal Review: Serial killers are flooding Mumbai. Just a couple of months back, Madhuri Dixit was hot on their heels in the web series ‘Mrs Deshpande’. Now it’s Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s turn to do the same in ‘Daldal’. Both women have dark pasts, both confront their demons while navigating the quicksand of the present, in which good guys, bad guys and ill intentions wallow: by now, these tales, despite differences in plot and place, feel almost templated.

Newly-appointed DCP Rita Ferreira (Pednekkar) runs slam bang into her first big case as soon as she takes over. A dog-feeder with whom she has a chance meeting is found with his wrists slit and mouth stuffed with raw meat. Her team – which mostly seems to consist of a good-natured junior officer (Geeta Agrawal Sharma) – starts finding traces of similar killings. All men, all apparently respectable, all killed in the same way – a ritualistic slashing and stuffing.