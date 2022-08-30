scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Dahan trailer: Tisca Chopra-Saurabh Shukla’s show is a mythology and paranormal concoction

Starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang among others, Dahan will start streaming from September 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

dahan hotstar, tisca chopra, saurabh shuklaTisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla in stills from Dahan.

Myths and horror can be quite a deadly combination, and Disney+ Hotstar’s latest thriller Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya is set to play in the same alley. On Tuesday, the trailer of the Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla starrer dropped and has left audiences intrigued. Helmed by Vikranth Pawar, the nine-episode series will open the gates to a horror future with a mining expedition kickstarting in the village.

The trailer opens with a bloodied event as someone tries to get into the depths of a cave. Cut to the present where an IAS officer (Tisca Chopra) is assigned the job of starting a mining job that leads her to the same ‘cursed mine’. Even with villagers and godmen warning her of the outcome, she goes ahead, opening the pandora box of horrifying events around her. As she battles age-old superstition, the mystery killings and disappearances add to her woes. The nine-episode series has been shot in Rajasthan and will spell out the tale of cursed caves, hidden treasures, and generational secrets.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor was responsible for my return as an actor: Saurabh Shukla revisits Barfi

Talking about her latest project, Tisca Chopra shared that she loved how Dahan captured raw fear as each character faces their own demons. “My character Avani Raut fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural, and practicality on the other. The show puts her on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront,” she said in a statement.

Saurabh Shukla said that Dahan as a show meticulously brings together a tale of myths, legends and superstitions. He said, “Playing Pramukh puts me in the eye of the strong beliefs surrounding the village and its residents. One element that makes this character stand out is that he fears what he worships, but is too scared to break the chain.”

Also Read |When Anurag Kashyap was kidnapped by a gangster after Satya: ‘Unhone khana khilaya…’

Director Vikranth Pawar added that they set out to create a show where the audience experiences how mythical and supernatural elements can come together to create fear in people’s minds.

Dahan is written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair and bankrolled by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi. Staring September 16, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

