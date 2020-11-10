Daan Sthapana teaser: Devdutt Pattanaik makes his digital debut with motivational talk show

Devdutt Pattanaik will be hosting Daan Sthapana. (Photo: SonyLIV)

Indian mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik is all set to make his digital debut with a SonyLIV original web show about the importance of ‘giving.’ Called Daan Sthapana, the show will be hosted by the writer, who will shed light on why, now more than ever, it is important to not hoard things.

A teaser featuring Pattanaik was released by the makers on Tuesday. While the clip didn’t show much, it looked very dated. Instead of promising some interesting insights backed by research and significant philosophies, the video gave the feel of a noughties commercial. But then, this was only the first look.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Hosted by famous Indian mythologist, Devdutt Pattanaik, Daan is a motivational talk show which focuses on the concept of Daan and brings anecdotes based on Indian mythology.”

Daan Sthapana will begin streaming on SonyLIV from November 13.

