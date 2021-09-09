Cyrus Sahukar points out one drawback of working on OTT: ‘So much competition’

The biggest draw for Cyrus Sahukar to do SonyLIV’s upcoming web series Potluck was its light-hearted story, and people in its team with whom he had worked earlier and has great respect for their work as well.

“I was looking for something lighter without any heavyweight murder or killings. Something that was slice of life. It is quite relaxing. Right now, life in itself has become a suspense thriller, every day we hear some horrifying news. So, there is a desire to sit with the family and watch something easy and breezy and not get stressed out. Also, the cast included people I knew of and respected their work, be it Jatin Sial or Ira Dubey,” Sahukar told indianexpress.com in an interview.

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Potluck is a dramedy revolving around the Shastri family where the patriarch suffers a heart attack, and he wants all his children to spend some time with him over a potluck. The cast includes Harman Singha, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Salonie Patel, and Siddhant Karnick.

The team of the web series completed its shoot within 20 days while living in a bio-bubble and their bond has translated well on the camera, according to Sahukar. “We had to shoot with so much focus. But since we all lived together, we had a lot of fun, and we bonded well. That bonding translated on the camera,” shared Sahukar.

Sahukar plays Vikrant, the eldest son of Jatin Sial’s character, and he feels the audience “will see a reflection of their lives in Potluck.”

A poster of Potluck. A poster of Potluck.

He shared that Potluck deals with the most common complaint of parents with their children these days — ‘they don’t spend enough time with us’. But while showcasing it, the writers, Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, Bharat Misra, and Gaurav Lulla haven’t vilified the children.

“It is the story of the Shastri family where a retired father has a lot of time on his hands and wants to spend it with his kids. Though the kids also want to spend time with him, they are stuck in handling their demanding lives. Without vilifying the kids, we have shown the current scenario of many families, where kids want to spend time with their parents who are struggling for survival. Also, it shows how after a certain age, kids start parenting their parents. It is a very relatable series,” Sahukar said.

Cyrus Sahukar with Ira Dubey in Potluck. (Photo: Ira Dubey/Instagram) Cyrus Sahukar with Ira Dubey in Potluck. (Photo: Ira Dubey/Instagram)

Sahukar faces a similar issue at home where his mother complains about him not coming over often. Though he is trying to learn time management, “the Mumbai traffic is not helping”. However, the actor-comedian believes “the pandemic has made all of us realise how important it is to spend time with our loved ones.”

The 41-year-old actor has kept himself busy with work amid the pandemic and has shot for three web series. He will also soon start working on the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Mind the Malhotras.

When we asked the actor about his experience of working on the digital medium, he said there are many pros and just one con — “there are so many actors that the amount of competition is immense.” But has this competition ever gotten to him? “The desire to grab interesting work and do innovative stuff is always going to be tough. You might have a lot of days with no work, lots of days of watching Instagram and seeing other people doing so much. As an actor, you face a lot of rejection, but you should not take it personally.”

Besides this one con, Sahukar holds the streaming platform has given a ‘massive’ gift of good scripts to the Indian audience. Mentioning the pros of the medium, Sahukar shared, “The script that would never have seen the light of the day, not because they are not good, are now being created.”

He added, “And, let’s not just focus on actors. The culture of writing is also emerging in India. We now have people who are coming forward to say that we only want to be writers and not an actor or a director because there is so much work available for writers. This brings a huge difference in the quality of the script. It’s the massive gift of streaming platforms. If not for OTT, there would have been many people sitting at home.”

Potluck will start streaming on SonyLIV on September 10.