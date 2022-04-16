scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Cyrus Sahukar marries Vaishali Malahara; Gaurav Kapur, Mini Mathur become perfect baraatis. See photos, videos

Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara have been dating for over six years now. They tied the knot on April 15.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2022 11:52:23 am
cyrus sahukar weddingCyrus Sahukar married his girlfriend of six years Vaishali on April 15. (Photo: Ankur Tewari, Samir Kochhar/Instagram)

VJ-actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara on April 15 at a destination wedding in Alibaug. Those who attended the wedding included his close friends Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Samir Kochhar, Gaurav Kapur, VJ Yudhishtir, and Cyrus Broacha, among others. Many photos and videos from the wedding ceremonies were shared by the guests on social media with the hashtag ‘Vairus Ki Shaadi’.

Actor and anchor Samir Kochhar posted a photo with the newlyweds Cyrus and Vaishali. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead .. what a wedding it was!! Loads of love @cyrus_sahukar @polvina_malhara from @radhikaskochhar n me 😍😊🤗🤗😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️ #vairus.”

Samir shared a few other photos from the celebration and wrote on Instagram, “Celebrations in full swing🥰😍❤️ #vairus.” Samir, Yudhishtir and Gaurab Kapur along with Shruti and Mini danced their heart out at Cyrus’ ‘baraat’.

Also read |Cyrus Sahukar points out the biggest drawback of working on OTT: ‘So much competition’

Check out the photos from Cyrus and Vaishali’s wedding:

cyrus sahukar wedding photo Musician Ankur Tewari shared a photo of the newlyweds on social media. cyrus sahukar wedding Cyrus Sahukar danced along with Vaishali ahead of their wedding on Friday. (Photo: Bhavna Ruparel Ashar/Instagram) gaurav kapur cyrus sahukar Gaurav Kapur was spotted dancing at Cyrus Sahukar’s baraat. (photo: Shruti Seth/Instagram) samir kochhar Samir Kochhar danced along with Gaurav Kapur. (Photo: Shruti Seth/Instagram) vj yudhishtir VJ Yudhishtir also danced at Crus Sahukar’s wedding. (Photo: Shruti Seth/Instagram)

Cyrus and Vaishali have been dating for over six years now. In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini, Cyrus talked about their relationship for the first time. He said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non-vegetarian story.”

