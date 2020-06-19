Cursed trailer: Katherine Langford starrer is a spin on Arthurian legend

Cursed will premiere on July 17. (Photo: Cursed/Instagram) Cursed will premiere on July 17. (Photo: Cursed/Instagram)

Netflix series Cursed is a feminist reimagining of the Arthurian legend. Instead of King Arthur pulling the sword, it is Nimue or Lady of the Lake (Katherine Langford), a prominent character in the stories based on Arthur, who does it, thus presumably becoming Britain’s sovereign.

The series is based on an illustrated novel written by Thomas Wheeler and illustrated by Frank Miller.

The series and the novel seem to follow in the footsteps of works like The Mists of Avalon by Marion Zimmer Bradley, which told the story of Arthur through the perspective of the female characters.



The trailer reveals little of the plot, and instead has comic-book style slow motion panels which detail the background of the story.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “From Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford). All episodes of Cursed arrive July 17th on Netflix.”

Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto among others also star.

